INCONTRO A ROMA TRA PARTITI COMUNISTI EUROPEI PER RIBADIRE L’OPPOSIZIONE ALL’IMPERIALISMO USA

🇮🇹 Sabato e domenica si è tenuto un incontro tra i seguenti partiti comunisti.

* Partito Comunista (Italia)

* Deutsche Kommunistische Partei – DKP

* Magyar Munkáspárt – Partito Operaio Ungherese

* Partido Comunista de los Pueblos de España – PCPE

* Partito Comunista (Svizzera)

* Pôle de Renaissance Communiste en France – PRCF

Nella giornata di Sabato le delegazioni dei partiti hanno dibattuto temi di politica internazionale, con particolare riferimento alla situazione del movimento comunista, della crisi economica, dei pericoli di guerra generalizzata specificatamente generati dell’imperialismo a guida USA-NATO

Domenica si è tenuto un incontro tra i rappresentanti dei partiti comunisti presenti con la partecipazione di alcuni militanti del nostro partito che ha consentito un fruttuoso scambio di esperienze e valutazioni grazie al quale i rappresentanti dei partiti comunisti hanno dimostrato il proprio apprezzamento per le azioni e le iniziative intraprese dal nostro Partito nell’ultimo periodo

🇬🇧 On Saturday and Sunday, a meeting was held between the following communist parties.

* Communist Party (Italy)

* Deutsche Kommunistische Partei – DKP

* Magyar Munkáspárt – Hungarian Workers Party

* Partido Comunista de los Pueblos de España – PCPE

* Communist Party (Switzerland)

* Pôle de Renaissance Communiste en France – PRCF

On Saturday, the party delegations debated international political issues, with particular reference to the situation of the communist movement, the economic crisis, and the dangers of generalised war specifically generated by US-NATO-led imperialism.

On Sunday, a meeting was held between the representatives of the communist parties present with the participation of some militants of our party, which allowed for a fruitful exchange of experiences and evaluations through which the representatives of the communist parties demonstrated their appreciation for the actions and initiatives undertaken by our Party in the last period

