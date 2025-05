Appello del II Forum Internazionale Antifascista di Mosca sottoscritto dal Partito Comunista

English Version

The struggle against fascism is the common and urgent task of the progressive forces all over the world Appeal of the II International Anti-Fascist Forum Moscow, 23 April, 2025

We, the participants in the II Anti-Fascist Forum in Moscow, reaffirm and support the Manifesto for the uniting of the world’s peoples “Safeguard Humanity Against Fascism” adopted on April 22, 2023 in Minsk by the I International Anti-Fascist Forum. The course of events has indicated the proposition that the cause of imperialist aggressiveness in the modern world is the aggravation of the general crisis of capitalism. At the end of the 20th century the counter-revolution in the USSR and in the countries of Eastern Europe temporarily weakened the planet’s socialist pole and untied the hands of reaction. Fully in accordance with the Leninist theory of imperialism, the USA and the other capitalist predators are making a bid for world hegemony by the most heinous of methods, including the fostering of neo-Fascist regimes. In accordance with the Fascist ideology of enslavement of the peoples the imperialist regimes have stained their reputations by barbaric aggressions against Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, supported the Israeli Zionists who have unleashed the slaughter in Palestine which has practically developed into a genocide of the Palestinian people. Threatening a new world war, international imperialism is stoking up tensions in various regions of the world and igniting new conflicts. NATO countries set the task of demonizing Russia, defeating it militarily and dismembering it in the same fashion as the Soviet Union. To achieve this goal an aggressive bridgehead was being created in Ukraine. Banderovism, a form of Nazism which has formed the basis of Russophobia and the spread of Fascist ideology, was being nurtured there. By February of 2022 the US-led anti-Russian policy of the NATO military involved nearly 50 satellite countries. The economic, political and military resources of the world capital, including war mercenaries, were committed to the attack against Russia. Further strengthening of the Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev and pumping it full of weapons must be prevented. The Bandera thugs and their principals in the West must be justly condemned and the Fascist regime in Kiev must be fully liquidated. Revanchist motives are increasingly evident in the ideology and policy of the Western bloc. They are being instigated by the same forces which suffered a defeat at the hands of the Soviet Union and its Red Army in 1945. Anti-communism is one of the main signs of the resurgence of Fascism in Ukraine, the Baltics and other Western countries. This is totally in line with the practice of Hitler’s Fascists who created an Anti-Comintern Pact. Everything that is happening in the European Union is essentially a prelude to the creation of the Fourth Reich. The peoples of the world must stem any attempts of a Nazi revenge. We demand total renunciaton of all forms of de-communization in state ideology and policies. The struggle against neo-Nazism is the task of all the thinking, courageous and decent people of the planet. It cannot be put off until later. It must be waged here and now by all available means and by bringing together all possible allies! On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory over Hitler’s Nazism and Japanese militarism in the Second World War we declare: a final end to Fascism and the threat of world wars can be put only by putting an end to imperialism. We support without reservations the transformation of the struggle against Fascism into the struggle for the socialist renewal of all the countries on the planet. The battle against Fascism cannot tolerate pauses and armistices! Join the ranks of the fighters against Neo-Fascism, for social progress and socialism! We will not allow the world to be blown up! ¡No pasarán! They shall not pass! Long live the united front of the progressive forces!