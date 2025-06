Attacco Anticomunista in Repubblica Ceca: KSCM Denuncia Nuova Legge Liberticida

English Version

Dear Comrades,

On behalf of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM), Czech Republic, I send you an important information of our party on new serious anti-communist attack of contemporary ruling forces of our country.

On May 30th 2025, the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament adopted a new version of the Criminal Code which openly criminalizes the communists by declaring the ban of “support and promotion of communist movement” with a penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

This new version of the Criminal Code, which attacks basic democratic rights and freedoms, was not refused by any party presented in Parliament. This new law has not yet been adopted by the Senate of the Parliament and signed by the president of the country, but this will probably happen during the next weeks or months.

KSCM vehemently opposes this new law which clearly targets the party, following similar anti-communist attempts in other countries of the European Union and abroad. We call all communist and workers’ parties and organizations to protest against this truly serious anti-communist attack in the Czech Republic!

We appreciate your solidarity!

Milan Krajca, Vice-Chairman of KSCM

Communists will never be silenced!

The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament has definitely confirmed that it is silencing its opponents by restricting constitutional laws and freedoms. Within the amendment of the Criminal Code, it approved a criminal offence for all forms of support and promotion of the communist movement.

Petr Fiala’s government is responsible for introducing censorship, banning websites, persecuting political opponents, criminalizing them, and firing them from jobs for political reasons.

The Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) strongly rejects such an amendment to the Criminal Code. It considers it to be purpose-made and discriminatory. Repeated attempts that were rejected by the public in the past to outlaw the KSCM are now being revived to satisfy part of the electorate and intimidate those who criticize the current regime.

The KSCM will not be silenced by anyone, nor will the values that communists advocate — values of international cooperation, solidarity, progress, and peace.

Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, Czech Republic