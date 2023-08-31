ECI withdrawal 2023

August 31, 2023

Dear comrades,

To the Parties of the Initiative of Communist and Workers’ Parties,

We, the signatory parties, formally communicate our withdrawal from the Initiative of Communist and Workers’ Parties (INITIATIVE). This decision has not been taken lightly.

Recent global political events have given rise to differing opinions amongst the parties. Though these differences might have been addressed more constructively, our calls for effective methods of international cooperation—built on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and confidence—have unfortunately been sidelined.

We have repeatedly emphasized the significance of our methods of international coordination and contacts. Altering our approaches can greatly aid in fortifying our party affiliations.

Yet, finding common ground for bilateral or multilateral ideological and political debates, which encourage open and collective discourse, has remained elusive. Equally, effective mediation methods to reconcile varying viewpoints have been absent.

Notable points to highlight:

– In previous instances, the signatory parties attempted to propose minor modifications to joint declarations. Regrettably, these were not declined following a collective decision, but on the authority of the “technical secretariat.”

– In protest against these adverse tendencies, the Hungarian Workers’ Party has distanced itself from the Technical Secretariat.

– The Communist Party (Italy), whilst still a member of the Secretariat, was once tasked with drafting a shared communiqué. This too was dismissed by the “technical secretariat” without group discussion. Their justification was that “the theme had already been addressed,” hence relieving the party of the responsibility to draft said communiqué.

– The upcoming telematic meeting, scheduled for September 9, saw a positive response from the Communist Party (Italy). However, concerns were raised regarding the restricted timeframe of 10 minutes per party. A request was made for each party to submit a theoretical document to share their stance with fellow members. Sadly, this plea went unanswered. When the window for collective debate is a mere 10 minutes, it becomes clear that the intention is not to foster thorough discourse, but to merely voice approval or disapproval.

Additionally, we lament that the Initiative’s efforts are primarily directed towards producing routine documents, often in response to specific events, while neglecting the need for collective discussion and development.

It’s been observed that while some parties are actively participating in multilateral meetings, we find ourselves sidelined from these discussions—especially when they involve parties with significant political disagreements.

All these occurrences lead us to a singular conclusion: The objective behind the Initiative’s direction was not to cultivate a sincere and brotherly debate, but to marginalize those with dissenting voices.

In light of these experiences, we find our journey with the Initiative to be at its end.

Communist Party (Italy)

Hungarian Workers’ Party