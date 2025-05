Il volto moderno del fascismo: neoliberismo e guerra permanente: Intervento al II Forum Internazionale Antifascista di Mosca

🇬🇧 - English version

First of all, allow me to bring you the greetings of Alberto Lombardo, General Secretary of our Party, and to thank you for inviting us to this very important meeting.

***

Fascism is not an accident of history, but the poisoned fruit of the systemic degeneration of capitalism which, when in crisis or threatened by popular and workers’ movements, reacts with ferocity.

And this is exactly how capitalism responds: by using the violence of its watchdogs in the service and protection of financial and economic elites.

Just as happened in Italy after the Red Biennium (1919–1920), which, following the example of the Bolshevik Revolution, tried to break the country’s liberal monarchy. As our great teacher and founder of the Communist Party of Italy, Antonio Gramsci, taught us, in that context the cowardice of the workers’ parties proved incapable of stopping the black tide. They lacked a correct ideological vision because they were hegemonized by reformist currents. These were afraid of the most advanced sectors which, in January 1921, gave birth to the Communist Party of Italy. It was this cowardice that caused the defeat and later the destruction of the workers’ movements in Italy, as would later happen in Germany and Austria.

Fascism is a constant threat, always ready to return to crush first and foremost the rights of workers and the masses. We see it again in Western countries ruled by neoliberalism, especially under the guise of the supposedly democratic European Union—but not only there.

Though it has changed in form, fascism survives and continues to reproduce itself today, mainly due to the fact that, over the past 30 years, much of the Western world has lost all antibodies to fight this virus.

This drift began over 40 years ago, with Thatcher in the UK and Reagan in the USA, but was continued by the leaders of the fake left—like Blair, Clinton, and Obama—up to today’s European rulers, where every distinction between the alternating political sectors in power has been lost.

Just look at what happened in Italy, with the slow but steady ideological dismantling of what was the largest Communist party in the West, transformed through a genetic mutation into a caricature of what it once was. Thus was born the pseudo-left, which first politically and ideologically disarmed the popular classes and ultimately turned into a party—the Democratic Party—clearly neoliberal in nature, whose main goal is to defend the interests of the financial and economic elites. Just as happened with fascism 100 years ago: they are the ones who stand between the bosses and the people, they are the first standard-bearers in compressing social rights, all to the benefit of private interests.

And so it is that today the heirs of historical fascism reach government in Italy, on the wave of a poisonous propaganda that preached national interest, but then accepted the most anti-popular aspects of national and international policies. Think of pensions, workers’ rights, and the welfare state, domestically, and of support for the Nazi junta in Ukraine and the warmongering policies of the European Union, abroad. Today it presents itself as a mediator between the two poles of imperialism, the USA and the EU, in conflict due to the unresolved crisis strangling capitalism. But it continues to subject national interests to one or the other. It is not with the American wolf nor the European weasels that our nation can defend its interests. Today’s political class, as usual under capitalism, serves only the interests of the big monopolists and not those of the working people.

***

Fascism is not only internal repression, it is war and military expansion, conquest, destruction, and the elimination of any opposition. The European Union has become nothing more than a technical and military apparatus at the service of capital: the Euro, the EU, and NATO do not defend democracy; they are the embodiment of its denial.

The European Union is characterized by an anti-communism that has reached paroxysmal levels, expressed over the years in abhorrent declarations that have equated fascism with communism. And this is increasingly being introduced in schools and public discourse. Ideological and political repression.

This was done in Ukraine, sabotaging every attempt at resolving the conflict between peoples and favoring openly neo-Nazi factions.

The objectives are clear.

First. To encircle and isolate Russia. This has failed. The people of Donbass rose up and took up arms. Sanctions against Russia backfired on Europe. NATO was humiliated. Russia, together with socialist China and other nations seeking to escape the imperialist yoke and the dictatorship of the dollar, are uniting in a front for peace and economic and political sovereignty. Today, sectors of capitalism are tearing each other apart. Tariffs and counter-tariffs are shaking markets.

Second. To militarize societies and drastically increase military spending as a way out of the crisis. This has led to the impoverishment of peoples and the enrichment of financial elites. And, we fear soon, even to generalized war in Europe and Asia.

Nothing new for capitalism.

The goal is not to build a Europe of the Peoples, which can only exist with socialism, but to continue to pursue the dream of destroying the historical continuity between the Ukrainian and Russian peoples—a bond that has existed for hundreds of years before NATO or the United States were ever born—and of destroying Russia itself.

The Teutons tried, the Swedes tried, Napoleon, the Kaiser, Hitler and Mussolini, the Samurai all tried.

Who’s next?

Finally, comrades, allow me to say that I don’t know when Victory will come, but I do know that, when it does, I want our contribution—my own and our Party’s—to be part of it, just like the contribution of the Red Army comrades who in Stalingrad, together with the entire Soviet people, stopped the Nazi-fascist war machine right there. From there began the path toward the Victory of May 9, 1945, and for this reason that place must once again be called Stalingrad—not only for a few days each year, but always. As an eternal symbol of anti-fascist resistance and the dignity of the Soviet people, of those who sacrificed their lives not only for the freedom of their own country, not only for the freedom of Europe, but for the freedom of the whole world!

Slava Stalingrad! Vperëd k pobede! (Forward to victory!)