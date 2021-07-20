16 Luglio 2021. Nel Centenario della fondazione del Partito Comunista Cinese si è svolta la Conferenza Internazionale da remoto. Tra i partiti comunisti intervenuti da tutto il Mondo, per l’Italia, il Partito Comunista col segretario generale Marco Rizzo.

Moderator : Xin Xiangyang Secretary and Deputy Director of the Academy of Marxism, CASS

Xie Fuzhan President of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Secretary of the Party Group of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, delivers the speech

Gao Xiang Vice President of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Director and Secretary of the Chinese Academy of History, CASS

Jiang Hui A member of the Party Group of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Director of the Institute of Contemporary China Studies, Director of the Academy of Marxism, CASS, delivers the keynote speech and introduces the publication of A Century of the Communist Party of China：Statements from 100 Foreign Communists

Wang Linggui Vice President of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and a member of the Party Group of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences

(Russia) Gennady Andreyevich Zyuganov Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation

Li Shenming Former Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Director of the World Socialism Research Center, CASS

(Cuba) Andro Vázquez Cuba Embassy Charge d’affaires, Counsellor of Political Affairs

Li Yi Vice President of Party School of the Central Committee of CPC (National Academy of Governance)

(Italy) Oliviero Diliberto Former General Secretary of Italian Communist Party, Former Italian Minister of Justice, Director of Law School, Sapienza University of Rome

Zhou Li Former Vice Minister of International Department of the CPC Central Committee

(Spain) José Luis Centella Gómez Chairman of the Communist Party of Spain

Chen Li Director of Academic and Editorial Board of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

(Vietnam) Pham Van Duc Former Deputy Dean of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences

Yu Hongjun Executive Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University

(Italy) Marco Rizzo General Secretary of Communist Party (Italy)

Qin Xuan Director of Institute of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Renmin University of China

(Switzerland) Massimiliano Ay General Secretary of Communist Party of Switzerland, State Representative

Gong Yun Deputy Director of the Academy of Marxism, CASS

(Gemany) Hans Modrow Former Prime Minister of German Democratic Republic, Chairman of the Senate (Ältestenrat) of the German Left Party

Xiao Guiqing Executive Director of Institute of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Tsinghua University

(Czech) Vojtěch Filip Chairman of Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, Vice President of the House of Representatives

Lin Jianhua Deputy Director of the Academy of Marxism, CASS

(Argentina) Víctor Kot General Secretary of Communist Party of Argentina

Conclusion

Yu Junxiao Secretary of Discipline Inspection Commission and Deputy Director of the Academy of Marxism, CASS