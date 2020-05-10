Intervento di Marco Rizzo, segretario generale del PARTITO COMUNISTA alla Conferenza Internazionale dell’INIZIATIVA DEI PARTITI COMUNISTI ED OPERAI D’EUROPA del 10 MAGGIO 2020, dal titolo: “La lotta dei Partiti Comunisti e operai nelle condizioni della pandemia e la nuova crisi capitalistica”.

«È sotto gli occhi di tutti che la crisi non deriva solo e neanche principalmente dalla pandemia. La pandemia nasconde la vera causa della debolezza economica, che è la crisi di sovrapproduzione capitalistica di beni e servizi; questa si trasforma in crisi finanziaria, che però si manifesta prima di quella. Nulla di nuovo rispetto a quanto ci ha insegnato Marx. Storicamente le crisi più sono acute e più comportano pericoli di soluzioni drammatiche. La guerra per il capitalismo è sempre stata l’occasione per distruggere il sovrapprodotto e dare nuovo impulso ai profitti con la ricostruzione. La novità potrebbe essere che questa volta la guerra che distrugge e poi ricostruisce potrebbe essere proprio la pandemia. Una guerra senza bombe atomiche.

In Italia le stime più recenti parlano di una caduta del PIL prevista del 9,5%. Dato l’incremento del debito pubblico previsto dell’11%, il rapporto debito/PIL schizzerebbe dal 130% a oltre il 150%. Ma credo che queste stime saranno largamente superate, credo addirittura del doppio. Infatti l’onda lunga della crisi ancora si dovrà vedere.

Pensiamo a tutti quei settori, come il turismo, tutte le piccole attività – bar, ristoranti, b&b, piccoli negozi, piccoli artigiani, tassisti – travolti dal debito che, se riceveranno credito, lo avranno solo per pagare le tasse, col rischio di indebitarsi ancora di più e poi tracollare.

La gestione sanitaria della crisi è stata fallimentare, per incapacità dei governanti, ma anche per un disegno strategico delle classi dominanti, che col caos sta aumentando i profitti a danno delle condizioni di lavoro dei lavoratori subordinati e mettendo a rischio la loro salute. Inoltre già si intravedono provvedimenti che stabilmente limiteranno non solo i diritti individuali, come spostamento e riunione, ma anche e soprattutto i diritti di mobilitazione e sciopero.

Cosa succederà da noi?

Naturalmente, come in tutte le crisi, c’è chi vince e c’è chi perde.

Masse di disoccupati che si offrono a prezzi sempre più bassi. Giovani proletari e della borghesia andata in rovina che emigrano ancor di più, non solo dal Sud Italia. A questo punto arriva l’asso piglia tutto. Grandissimi capitali – stranieri e italiani, non importa – che rastrellano tutto a prezzi da saldo, con uno spaventoso incremento della concentrazione capitalistica.

Contrariamente agli altri paesi, in Italia abbiamo il maggior numero di persone che abitano nella propria casa, hanno i piccoli risparmi (oltre 10mila miliardi di Euro) Non è gente ricca, sono lavoratori, dipendenti e autonomi, che hanno messo da parte laboriosamente tutto ciò e riescono spesso a far fronte alle esigenze delle nuove generazioni che hanno enormi difficoltà a inserirsi.

Naturalmente i governi non fanno altro che porgere la nazione su un piatto d’argento a questi squali, approntando misure basate solo sul debito, pubblico e peggio ancora privato. MES o Coronabond, cambia solo la corda con la quale ci impiccheranno a effetto breve o più lungo, se concentrato sul nostro paese, o anche distribuito sugli altri popoli europei.

Anche le alleanze imperialiste potrebbero subire rotture o tensioni, anche se è da dubitare che ci possa essere un riposizionamento radicale dei paesi che aderiscono alla NATO, a causa della difficoltà per questi paesi – stante l’attuale subordinazione militare e politica – di mettersi fuori.

Il risveglio politico dipende dal ruolo dirigente che le avanguardie ideologiche e politiche sapranno catalizzare. Altrimenti il malcontento si riassorbirà e precipiterà nella rassegnazione o si indirizzerà verso protagonisti del tutto opposti, od anche con rivolte che potrebbero anche esser fiammate alla fine controproducenti, che porterebbero a un ulteriore passo indietro le classi popolari di tutto il mondo. Anche in uno scontro (finto) tra globalisti e sovranisti a perderci sarebbe il proletariato.

Il nostro partito ha escluso forme di sommatorie tra forze politiche eterogenee, sommatorie che si sono sempre tradotte in un indebolimento, un annacquamento delle proposte politiche, essendo un mero riassestamento tra i personaggi politici che le incarnano. La lezione greca ed il tradimento di Tsipras e Syriza è ancora sotto i nostri occhi. In questo momento la chiarezza è indispensabile.

Nello specifico:

In abito economico

Stracciare i Trattati europei e svincolarsi dalle alleanze imperialiste: NATO, UE, euro. Rigettare il paradigma del debito sia per i privati che per lo Stato. Mette al primo posto il conflitto di classe capitale/lavoro: nazionalizzazione ed esproprio delle grandi imprese strategiche e che hanno delocalizzato, con centralizzazione e controllo operaio nelle aziende e nella società. Reddito di sussistenza immediato, cassa integrazione generalizzata fino a fine emergenza. Contributi a fondo perduto e non a debito per le piccole e piccolissime attività in crisi.

In ambito politico

Noi siamo sempre per la forma del partito leninista che ha dimostrato di saper battere il capitalismo e non altre forme che hanno fallito ieri, falliscono oggi e falliranno domani. Serve un forte Partito Comunista. Serve un sindacato di classe come cinghia di trasmissione tra le larghe masse di lavoratori e la loro avanguardia più cosciente.

In ultimo serve una proposta strategica non di alleanza politica, bensì di alleanza sociale tra lavoro salariato e ceto medio che si proletarizza (lavoratori “tutti” uniti a piccoli commercianti, artigiani, popolo delle professioni) sotto le parole d’ordine della classe operaia concretamente protese al “cambio di società”: il socialismo.»

Everybody can see that the crisis does not arise only and not mainly from the pandemic. The pandemic hides the real cause of economic weakness, which is the crisis of capitalist overproduction of goods and services; this turns into a financial crisis, which however occurs before that. Nothing new compared to what Marx taught us. Historically the crises more acute are and more dramatic are the solutions. For capitalism the war has always been an opportunity to destroy the overproduct and give new impetus to profits by means of the reconstruction. The news could be that this time the pandemic is the war that destroys and then rebuilds. A war without atomic bombs.

In Italy, the most recent estimates speak of an expected fall in GDP of 9.5%. Given the 11% expected increase in public debt, the debt / GDP ratio would jump from 130% to over 150%. But I believe that these estimates will be largely exceeded, maybe even double. In fact, the long wave of the crisis will still have to be seen.

We think of all those sectors, such as tourism, all small activities – bars, restaurants, b&b, small shops, small artisans, taxi drivers – overwhelmed by debt which, if they receive credit, will have it only to pay taxes, with the risk of getting into debt more and more and then collapse.

The health management of the crisis was disastrous, due to the inadequacy of the government, but also due to a strategic plan of the ruling classes, which with chaos increase profits to the detriment of the working conditions of salaried workers and endangering their health. Furthermore, measures are already being envisaged that will permanently limit not only individual rights, such as movement and assembly, but also and above all the rights of mobilization and strike.

What will happen to us?

Of course, as in all crises, there are those who win and there are those who lose.

Masses of unemployed who offer themselves at lower and lower prices. Young proletarians and the ruined bourgeoisie who emigrate even more, not only from Southern Italy. At this point the ace takes everything. Huge capitals – foreign and Italian, it does not matter – that rake everything at bargain prices, with a frightening increase in capitalist concentration.

Contrary to other countries, in Italy we have the largest number of people who live in their own home, they have small savings (over 10 thousand billion Euros). They are not rich people, they are workers, salaried and self-employed people, who have laboriously put everything aside and they often manage to meet the needs of the new generations who have enormous difficulties.

Of course, governments are simply offer the nation over to a silver platter for these sharks, taking measures based only on debt, public and even worse private. MES or Coronabond, only the rope with which they will hang [hengh] us with a short or longer effect changes, if concentrated on our country, or even distributed on other European peoples.

Even the imperialist alliances could suffer breakdowns or tensions, although it is doubtful that there could be a radical repositioning of the countries that join NATO, due to the difficulty for these countries – given the current military and political subordination – to put themselves out.

Political awakening depends on the leading role that the ideological and political avant-garde will catalyse. Otherwise, the discontent will be forgiven or lead resignation, or turn towards completely opposite protagonists, or even worse with riots that could even be finally counterproductive for the popular classes all over the world one. Even in a (fake) clash between “globalists” and “sovereignists”, the proletariat would lose.

Our party has excluded forms of summation between heterogeneous political forces, summations that have always ended into a weakening, a watering down of political proposals, being a mere rearrangement between the political figures who embody them. The Greek lesson and the betrayal of Tsipras and Syriza is still before our eyes. Now clarity is essential.

In particular:

• In economics

1. Tear up the European Treaties and disengage from imperialist alliances: NATO, EU, euro. Reject the debt paradigm for both private and public.

2. Puts the capital / working class conflict first: nationalization and expropriation of large strategic enterprises and that have delocalized, centralization and worker control in companies and in society.

3. Immediate subsistence income, generalized layoff until the end of the emergency.

4. Grants and non-debt contributions for small and very small self-employed in crisis.

• In politics

1. We always support the form of the Leninist party, which – as it has been historically shown – is the unique one able to beat capitalism, not other forms that failed yesterday, fail today and will fail tomorrow. We need a strong Communist Party.

2. A class trade union is needed as a drive belt between the large masses of workers and their most conscious vanguard.

Lastly, a strategic proposal is needed, not of a political alliance, but of a social alliance between wage labor and the middle class that proletarizes (“all” workers united with small traders, artisans, people of the professions) under the slogans of the working class concretely leaning towards the “change of society”: socialism.